By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorneys representing a couple accused of killing their 1-year-old son say their clients will not face murder charges.

Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire are accused of selling illegal drugs and leaving them scattered around their house in Baldwin.

Police responded to a 911 call and found the little boy lying on the front porch, and said he had been dead for a long time.

An autopsy found fentanyl in his system.

The judge on Friday afternoon reduced the charges against Humphreys and Snelsire to homicide.

“This entire case is very tragic. Homicide is not a great situation to begin with, but when the victim is as young as this one is, it is tragic for the family and everyone involved,” attorney Jimmy Sheets said.

Humphreys and Snelsire are due back in court in May.