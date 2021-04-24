By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,164 new Coronavirus cases and 45 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,131,014 cases and 25,938 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,702 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 563 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 7,909,892 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,136,599 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,342,722 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,429 cases among residents and 14,704 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide.

Out of all total deaths, 13,083 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,484 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: