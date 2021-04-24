By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 367 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 256 are confirmed and 111 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from two months to 92 years with a median age of 30 years.
There have been 6,584 total hospitalizations and 95,857 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,858.
