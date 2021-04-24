PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back in the pipeline to be used, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were still being used in clinics throughout the area today.

Every week, more vaccine shots go into the arms of those who want them.

But doctors say that number has slowed down, and it is concerning.

That is why they are meeting people where they are and bringing the vaccine to them.

The workers are there and so is the vaccine, but it is the community that doesn’t seem as enthusiastic about getting the shot as they once were.

“Now I think where we are, if it’s available and easy to get, some people are willing and also some people are a bit worried,” said Dr. Barbara Nightingale

Dr. Barbara Nightingale said that we’re at a crucial time in the fight against COVID-19.

“I’m definitely worried where we are now because it feels like where things are slowing down in the vaccination rate, there’s still a lot of work to do,” she said.

So they are taking the vaccine to communities.

Today’s clinic was in Clairton, a population UPMC has highlighted as underserved.

They are working to vaccinate communities disproportionately affected.

“Those disparities are there and maybe even increasing at this point and we have to make sure we’re getting into communities and make sure we’re decreasing disparities and working harder to make the vaccine available to them,” Dr. Nightingale said.

And as for the vaccine, they only use what they need.

She says even with the decreased numbers, little vaccine is wasted.