By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sidney Crosby scored an empty-net goal with 0.1 seconds remaining in Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils, ensuring that he will average a point-per-game in the 2021 season.
This is the 16th season that Crosby averaged a point-per-game, a feat that has only been reached by Hockey Hall Of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe.
Howe reached a point-per-game mark in 17 seasons and Gretzky reached that milestone 19 times.
Due to Crosby missing one game this season, he can only play a maximum of 55 games in the 2021 season and today’s goal was his 55th point of the season, clinching a point-per-game pace.
Crosby's 20 goals, 35 assists, and 55 points have him currently tied for eighth in the NHL and second in the MassMutual East Division.
The empty-net goal today also puts Crosby in Penguins’ history, giving him his 13th season with 20 or more goals scored, passing Mario Lemieux and current teammate Evgeni Malkin for most 20+ goal seasons in Penguins’ history.