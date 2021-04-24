By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A Bethel Park Police detective served his last day on Friday after more than 27 years of working with the department.
However, even though he is retiring from the Bethel Park Police Department, Frank Marks is continuing his career in law enforcement.
According to the Bethel Park Police Department Facebook page, Marks is set to become the new Deputy Chief of the Crescent Township Police Department.
In his time with Bethel Park Police, Marks has served with the Patrol, K-9, and Investigations divisions. He was first hired in 1993 after working with the US Coast Guard.