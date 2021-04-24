By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In honor of Earth Week, children came together in Homewood to plant dozens of trees on Saturday.
The volunteers came from all over to plant the trees at Oasis Farm and Fishery.
While planting the trees, they also learned about how the environment affects our food.
"I think it's important because we are so alienated from our food and we have an impaired relationship with food that I think manifests itself in a lot of the health outcomes you see," said Tacumba Turner, the program manager of Oasis Farm and Fishery. "Being able to reconnect not only with the land but where your food comes from, learning about our heritage, as it pertains to both things, I think it's very important."
The event was organized in part by One Tree Per Child Pittsburgh, a program working with schools to help students learn about the environment by planting trees.