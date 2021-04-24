CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile male in the Hill District.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday night.

Once on the scene, officers witnessed a gunshot victim being loaded into a vehicle and followed the vehicle to the hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead.

Multiple people are being questioned.

Detectives from Pittsburgh Police’s Major Crimes Division are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details