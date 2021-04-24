By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile male in the Hill District.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday night.
Once on the scene, officers witnessed a gunshot victim being loaded into a vehicle and followed the vehicle to the hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead.
Multiple people are being questioned.
Detectives from Pittsburgh Police's Major Crimes Division are investigating.
