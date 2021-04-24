COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury in Ohio’s capital city has added a new charge against the white former Columbus police officer who fatally shot a Black man holding a cellphone.

Adam Coy on Friday was charged with reckless homicide.

He was indicted in February on murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty charges for the December death of 47-year-old Andre Hill.

A prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office says the new charge is part of an ongoing investigation.

Coy’s attorney Mark Collins says prosecutors apparently don’t have “much faith” in the murder charge.

Coy was fired days after Hill was killed.

