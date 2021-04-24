COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury in Ohio’s capital city has added a new charge against the white former Columbus police officer who fatally shot a Black man holding a cellphone.
Adam Coy on Friday was charged with reckless homicide.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cool And Sunny Start To The Weekend
He was indicted in February on murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty charges for the December death of 47-year-old Andre Hill.
A prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office says the new charge is part of an ongoing investigation.READ MORE: CDC, FDA Lift Pause On Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine
Coy’s attorney Mark Collins says prosecutors apparently don’t have “much faith” in the murder charge.
Coy was fired days after Hill was killed.MORE NEWS: Allegheny Co. Launches New Map Showing COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)