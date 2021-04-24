By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We start the weekend with cold and sunny conditions, but will warm up to the mid-60’s.

Clouds will increase through the day Saturday, with rain moving in out of the south for this evening and tonight.

Temperatures won’t be as cold overnight in the mid-40’s.

Tomorrow will see more clouds than sun. We also can’t rule out a sprinkle.

Temperatures Sunday will be lightly cooler in the lower 60s.

Monday is expected to be in the 60’s and sunny.

We warm to the 80’s by the middle of next week and stay dry until Thursday morning.

Look for rain and a cool down to the 60’s by Friday.

