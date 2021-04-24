By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We start the weekend with cold and sunny conditions, but will warm up to the mid-60’s.READ MORE: New Charge Added For Former Officer Adam Coy In Columbus Police Shooting Of Andre Hill
Clouds will increase through the day Saturday, with rain moving in out of the south for this evening and tonight.
Temperatures won’t be as cold overnight in the mid-40’s.
Tomorrow will see more clouds than sun. We also can’t rule out a sprinkle.READ MORE: CDC, FDA Lift Pause On Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine
Temperatures Sunday will be lightly cooler in the lower 60s.
Monday is expected to be in the 60’s and sunny.
We warm to the 80’s by the middle of next week and stay dry until Thursday morning.
Look for rain and a cool down to the 60’s by Friday.MORE NEWS: Allegheny Co. Launches New Map Showing COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.