By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh Police are looking for a suspect who unsuccessfully attempted to break in to a resident’s home overnight.
Pitt Police say that the incident occurred off campus on the 400 block of Semple Street around 1:09 a.m. on Saturday.
Police report that the victim alleged that the suspect tried to open the rear door and a window.
The victim yelled at the suspect who fled from the scene.
Police say the suspect was described as a man wearing dark-colored clothing.
If you have information about this incident, police are asking that you contact them at 412-624-2121 or Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520.