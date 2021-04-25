By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – If you are still looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Allegheny Health Network is hosting a first-dose clinic in Monroeville on Monday.
The clinic runs from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Next Tier Connect on Northern Pike.
Walk-ins are being accepted for anyone 16-years-old and older to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
However, those wanting to schedule an appointment can do so at this link.