By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued by police for a woman wanted for her role in a homicide that took place in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.
Public Safety officials announced late Saturday night that the arrest warrant had been issued for 25-year-old Ausha Brown, of Pittsburgh.
Earlier this week, police were flagged down by two women, directing them to a man lying in the roadway along Kelly Street in Homewood, telling police that he had been hit by a car that fled the scene.
The man later died at the hospital, and was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as 31-year-old Von Washington.
It’s unclear what charges Brown is facing.
