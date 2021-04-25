By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BROCKWAY, Pa. (KDKA) — A KDKA viewer had a remarkable find on Saturday afternoon.READ MORE: Population Boom Of Bald Eagles Along Lake Erie
Alyssa Massek was driving near her cabin in Brockway when she saw a bald eagle in a farm field around 12:30 on Saturday.
She stopped the car and took photos and a video of the eagle.READ MORE: First Egg Of 2021 Laid In Hays Bald Eagle Nest
While bald eagle sightings can be incredible, experts do say that they are more common in the Midwest Region, which western Pennsylvania is very close to.
The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and Pixcams have collaborated to set up a camera that streams footage of the popular Hays Bald Eagle nest.