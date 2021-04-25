By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tomorrow marks 35 years since the Chernobyl disaster, the worst nuclear disaster in history.
31 plant workers and firemen died in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, mostly from acute radiation sickness.
Thousands more later succumbed to the radiation-related illnesses like cancer.
The disaster also cost hundreds of billions of dollars in damage.
Belarusians in Western PA plan to mark the somber occasion today at Point State Park.
They will honor the lives lost from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.