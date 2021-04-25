By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CINCINNATI, Ohio (KDKA) — LeBron James’ now-deleted tweet calling for accountability for the death of Ma’Khia Bryant has raised strong emotions in some people.READ MORE: Columbus Police Chief Answers Questions After Deadly Shooting Of Ma’Kiah Bryant
This past Wednesday, LeBron James had tweeted “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY” seemingly in reference to the previous day’s guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin. He proceeded to delete the tweet after it garnered negative responses and said it was “being used to create more hate.”
That same day, Jay Linneman, owner of a Cincinnati bar called Linnie’s Pub, wrote on Facebook that he wanted the league player from Akron “expelled from the NBA” over his recent comments.READ MORE: ‘You’re Next’: LeBron James Tweets Photo Of Columbus Officer Believed To Have Fatally Shot Ma’Khia Bryant, Calls For Accountability
“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA,” Linneman wrote on Facebook.
James on Sunday retweeted an article about Linneman’s comments, writing “I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. 🥴” (Warning: the original tweet contains an expletive).
So far, the bar owner has not written a subsequent response to James’ reaction.