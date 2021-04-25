BY: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) – Filmed here in Pittsburgh, Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” made history and took home awards at the 93rd Annual Oscars.

First, Ann Roth, an 89-year-old Hanover, Pennsylvania native, and Carnegie Mellon University graduate won the Oscar for Best Costume Design.

This is Roth’s fifth Oscar victory for costume design, winning in 1984, 1986, 1999, and 2002.

She also is tied with James Ivory and Agnes Varda as the oldest nominee.

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson made history, becoming the first Black winners in the category for Makeup and Hairstyling.

“I stand here, as Jamika and I break this glass ceiling, with so much hope for the future.,” Neal said. “I know that one day it won’t be unusual or groundbreaking, it will just be normal.”

You can get full, live updates on the 2021 Oscars on CBS News.