PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is getting set to welcome thousands of students back into classrooms tomorrow, but they’re still facing issues on actually getting them to school.

5,200 Pittsburgh Public School students will return to the classroom tomorrow, with every child in the district expected to be back in school buildings by May 3.

The students who all return to classrooms tomorrow are part of Support Category 3.

These are students who have shown some progress with e-learning.

However, a big issue for the district surrounds getting students to and from school.

Right now, the district doesn’t have enough enough bus drivers.

Around 1,300 students have no way to get to school by May 3, but 18 district schools are not impacted by the shortage.

District leaders are trying to address the issue and also say that public transportation may have to fill some holes.

Families will be notified if their child is not going to have transportation to and from school.

The district says it goes the number of students without transportation doesn’t grow.