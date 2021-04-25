CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unemployment rates fell in all 55 of West Virginia’s counties in March.
WorkForce West Virginia said Jefferson County's seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.8% was the lowest in the state, followed by Pendleton County at 3.9% and Monongalia Counties at 4.3%.
Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 14.9%. Roane County was next at 11% and Mingo County was at 9.9%.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 5.9% in March, falling below 6% for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago. The national rate was 6%.
