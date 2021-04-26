By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Council will once again debate a countywide police review board.
The members will take up legislation during Tuesday's council meeting at 5 p.m.
The independent citizen board would provide oversight on allegations of misconduct against officers in the county.
After Tuesday's meeting, there will be a public hearing on Wednesday. Allegheny County residents will be able to enter their comments, but they must sign up at least 24 hours in advance.
You can sign up here or at the courthouse. You can also call 412-350-6490.