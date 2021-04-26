PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Sunday, a group of people learned all about playwright August Wilson and the history of the Hill District.
The group met at August Wilson Park and made its way through Freedom Corner, talking about social injustice.
Many of Wilson’s plays are about the Black experience in Pittsburgh.
Some who knew him say Wilson was always a talented writer.
“He was a poet at first, nobody ever dreamed, I’m sure he didn’t ever dream he was going to be a play writer because he was an extremely talented poet. And then he moved away and started writing plays,” said Reggie Howze, who went to school with Wilson.
The walk also showcased how the Hill District was once a destination for jazz musicians from all over the world.