By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down two businesses.
On Friday, the Health Department posted closure orders for Billy's Carolina's Food Company in Castle Shannon and Clubhouse in Clairton.
The Health Department says both businesses were operating without health permits.
Billy's Carolina's Food Company also had multiple other violations like a lack of handwashing facilities.
When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.