PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The CDC has released new summer camp advice ahead of the season just around the corner.

The new recommendations come with guidance on how to keep children safe.

The CDC issued the guidance over the weekend, and it includes updates on physical distancing and camp activities.

The medical experts recommend camp employees over the age of 16 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC says while fewer children have gotten sick with COVID-19 compared to adults, kids can still be infected and spread the virus to others.

This latest guidance calls for each camp to have an emergency operations plan.

Each camp’s plan should address:

Screenings

Handling positive COVID-19 cases among staff and campers

Potential outbreaks

Camps are recommended to disinfect vehicles and frequently clean shared spaces where the virus can spread.

When it comes to physical distancing, children should be around three feet away from one another, and six feet apart while eating — similar to protocols in place in schools.

Camp counselors and advised to keep six feet of distance from children.

Activities should be spent outside as much as possible.

If inside, doors and windows should be left open when possible.

Masks should be worn unless people are eating or drinking, or when doing an activity like swimming.

Large groups should be avoided.

To read more about the CDC’s updated guidance, click here.