There will also be no limitations to ride capacity and masks are just recommended on rides.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) – Cedar Point says masks will no longer be mandatory outside unless people can’t social distance.

The park says other big changes for the upcoming season include no limitations to ride capacity, though social distancing will still be in place while waiting in line. Masks are recommended, not required, on rides.

Guests 10 years and older will be required to mask up while inside unless they’re eating or drinking. But the park will no longer require masks outdoors unless it’s impossible to social distance.

You can learn more about the changes coming to the park this season here. Cedar Point opens May 14.