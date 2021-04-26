By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) – Cedar Point says masks will no longer be mandatory outside unless people can’t social distance.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 5,043 New Coronavirus Cases Over 48 Hours
The park says other big changes for the upcoming season include no limitations to ride capacity, though social distancing will still be in place while waiting in line. Masks are recommended, not required, on rides.
What will your visit look like this season? The highlights:
✅ Limited capacity inside the park
✅ Reservations required
✅ Face coverings required indoors
✅ Social distancing continues
Read the full details and make your reservation: https://t.co/bJJa5941f1READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 311 New Cases, Countywide Total Now Over 96K
— Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) April 26, 2021
Guests 10 years and older will be required to mask up while inside unless they’re eating or drinking. But the park will no longer require masks outdoors unless it’s impossible to social distance.MORE NEWS: Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan To Seek Open U.S. Senate Seat In Ohio
You can learn more about the changes coming to the park this season here. Cedar Point opens May 14.