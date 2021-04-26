COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a 10-term representative from the blue-collar Mahoning Valley, has officially launched his bid for Ohio’s coveted open Senate seat.
The 47-year-old from Trumbull County entered the closely-watched contest Monday with backing from 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former Gov. Ted Strickland and other powerful Democrats.
Ryan faces likely primary competition from Dr. Amy Acton, a virus specialist who gained name recognition and popularity as Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's health director during the state's early virus response.
Republicans Josh Mandel, a former state treasurer, and Jane Timken, a former state GOP chair, are already running.
