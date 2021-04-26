GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two former employees at Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar at Live! Casino in Westmoreland County alleged unfair pay and that a manager used a racial slur in front of them.

A dozen people and several former employees gathered outside Live! Casino Pittsburgh at the Westmoreland Mall on Monday to protest. The group claimed a manager used a racial slur in the presence of African American employees and nothing was done.

They also claimed African American employees are being paid less than their white counterparts with equal or less experience.

The former employees say they went to management and nothing was done.

Nathaniel Ridley and Kendra Gilcrease say a manager told Ridley and other African American employees to shut off music being played because it contained a racial slur. Ridley and Gilcrease say the manager used the slur when speaking to them about the music.

“It was mindblowing. He never said, ‘I’m sorry,’ showed remorse,” Ridley told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti.

Gilcrease, who also claims to have heard the alleged slur, said, “They called me in over what happened and said they’d investigate it. But I didn’t hear anything from it.”

KDKA reached out to the casino for comment and is awaiting a reply.

Both Ridley and Gilcrease say they’ve moved on but hope speaking out creates some positive change. Among other things, they are demanding the implementation of mandatory racial sensitivity and equity training for all restaurant and casino employees.