HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) — After a two-month delay, the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony brought many of Hollywood’s brightest stars back together.
Nomadland took home some of the biggest awards of the night, including Best Picture.
The movie’s director Chloe Zhao made history of her own with a win for Best Director.
The nod for Best Actress went to the film’s lead Frances McDormand, who graduated from Monessen High School.
