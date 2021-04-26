By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's National Work Zone Awareness Week.
This year, the week will be marked by the launching of the state’s newly-revamped “Move Over Law.”
The law requires you to merge into a far lane or slow down to 20 miles an hour below the speed limit to give space to first responders, tow truck drivers or disabled cars.
Work Zone Awareness Week aims to make drivers think twice before speeding.
PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula said, “Construction season too often means hazards for the men and women who are delivering improved roads and bridges. Work zones may be a temporary inconvenience, but these workers all deserve to get home safely. Please slow down and never drive distracted, especially in work zones where roadway conditions can change every day.”
According to PennDOT data, last year there were 1,412 crashes in work zones with 15 people killed.
