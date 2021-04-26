By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEVILLE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A long-term traffic alert for drivers goes into effect this morning in Allegheny County.
A long-term closure will keep some drivers from being able to get onto Interstate 79.
The major project will take over the Neville Island Bridge, involving the closure of the Grand Avenue ramp to the Northbound lanes.
It’s the first of many projects planned for the bridge.
Aside from single-lane restrictions, PennDOT Is planning total closures on four weekends.
Work is set to begin on Monday at 9:00 a.m.
PennDOT has provided two detour options to get around the on-ramp closure:
- Posted Detour
- From eastbound Grand Avenue, bear right onto Neville Road
- Cross the Ohio River via the Fleming Park Bridge
- Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard) toward Coraopolis
- Continue northbound on Route 51 (Robinson Boulevard becomes Coraopolis Road)
- Turn left onto the ramp to northbound I-79
- End detour
- Alternate Detour
- From westbound Grand Avenue, cross the Ohio River via the Coraopolis Bridge
- Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (4th Avenue)
- Turn left onto Montour Street Extension
- Turn left onto southbound Route 51 (5th Avenue)
- Continue southbound on Route 51 (5th Avenue becomes State Avenue)
- Turn right onto the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
- End detour