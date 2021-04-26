CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Have abandoned cars in your neighborhood? The city is trying to clear as many as possible in the coming weeks.
Filed Under:Abandoned Car, Abandoned Vehicle, Abandoned Vehicles, Allentown, Beltzhoover, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is launching an attack on abandoned vehicles across the city.

READ MORE: Ohio Republicans Push 4 Bills Aimed At Criminalizing Or Increasing Penalties For Protest Behavior

Residents are encouraged to report abandoned vehicles to 311, and the city says police and traffic supervisors will work to clear as many complaints as possible.

READ MORE: Gov. Wolf Focusing On Outreach To Get Homebound Pennsylvanians The COVID-19 Vaccine

Police are starting with Allentown and Beltzhoover on Tuesday, and they’ll work to tow away abandoned vehicles throughout the rest of the city in the coming weeks.

“Abandoned vehicles are a blight on neighborhoods and we’re making a special commitment of resources to address them. I urge residents to help police by letting us know of any such vehicles in their neighborhoods,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a press release.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Loses US House Seat, 1 Electoral Vote

You can report abandoned vehicles by calling 311, 412-255-2621 or filing a complaint online.