By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is launching an attack on abandoned vehicles across the city.READ MORE: Ohio Republicans Push 4 Bills Aimed At Criminalizing Or Increasing Penalties For Protest Behavior
Residents are encouraged to report abandoned vehicles to 311, and the city says police and traffic supervisors will work to clear as many complaints as possible.READ MORE: Gov. Wolf Focusing On Outreach To Get Homebound Pennsylvanians The COVID-19 Vaccine
Police are starting with Allentown and Beltzhoover on Tuesday, and they’ll work to tow away abandoned vehicles throughout the rest of the city in the coming weeks.
“Abandoned vehicles are a blight on neighborhoods and we’re making a special commitment of resources to address them. I urge residents to help police by letting us know of any such vehicles in their neighborhoods,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a press release.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Loses US House Seat, 1 Electoral Vote
You can report abandoned vehicles by calling 311, 412-255-2621 or filing a complaint online.