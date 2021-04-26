By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 311 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 234 are confirmed and 77 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 5 months to 99 years with a median age of 31 years.

There have been 6,604 total hospitalizations and 96,168 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,859.

The newest reported death was a patient in their 50s.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for April 26, 2021. READ MORE: Cedar Point Loosens Mask Requirements For Visitors In the last 48 hours, 311 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 234 are confirmed cases & 77 are probable. New cases ranged in age from five (5) months to 99 years with a median age of 31 years. pic.twitter.com/45kICQElp4 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 26, 2021

Since March 14, 2020 there have been 96,168 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 6,604 hospitalizations and 1,859 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 26, 2021

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: