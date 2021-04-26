CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 311 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 234 are confirmed and 77 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 5 months to 99 years with a median age of 31 years.

There have been 6,604 total hospitalizations and 96,168 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,859.

The newest reported death was a patient in their 50s.

