By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert is retiring from the game.
Gilbert formally announced his retirement Monday on Twitter.
He said, “I will forever remain grateful for the memories, experiences, friendships and successes football has provided me. I am thankful for the coaches, doctors, trainers and staff that have helped me along the way.”
Thank you for all of the support over the years. I can't wait to share my next chapter of life with you all. pic.twitter.com/JjCQ4xGwgE
— Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) April 26, 2021
Gilbert played for 10 season in the NFL. He was drafted by the Steelers in 2011 and spent most of his career with the team.
He also played for the Arizona Cardinals.
He also thanked his wife and family, saying, “I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life post-football.”