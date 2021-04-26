CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Gilbert: "I will forever remain grateful for the memories, experiences, friendships and successes football has provided me."
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert is retiring from the game.

Gilbert formally announced his retirement Monday on Twitter.

He said, “I will forever remain grateful for the memories, experiences, friendships and successes football has provided me. I am thankful for the coaches, doctors, trainers and staff that have helped me along the way.”

Gilbert played for 10 season in the NFL. He was drafted by the Steelers in 2011 and spent most of his career with the team.

He also played for the Arizona Cardinals.

He also thanked his wife and family, saying, “I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life post-football.”