CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Powell, known for her pink hat and bullhorn, is free on pre-trial release. A stipulation of that release is that she is required to wear a mask outside her home.
Filed Under:Capitol Riots, Face Masks, Local TV, Mercer County, Rachel Powell

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Capitol riot suspect known as the “bullhorn lady” is now apologizing to a judge after she was seen wearing a mesh mask.

READ MORE: 1 Injured In Shooting At Gas Station In Carrick

The judge in Rachel Powell’s case ordered her to wear a mask outside of her home and then demanded a response after seeing an image of Powell at work wearing a mask made out of mesh material.

READ MORE: Pa.'s Revamped 'Move Over Law' Going Into Effect During Work Zone Awareness Week

(Photo: U.S. District Court For D.C.)

Powell’s attorney apologized for her “poor choice and her unwise conduct” and implied the mask was inspired by singer Lana Del Rey, who fashioned a mask with a clear plastic barrier under a see-through fabric.

MORE NEWS: Ohio Republicans Push 4 Bills Aimed At Criminalizing Or Increasing Penalties For Protest Behavior

Powell’s attorney says the mask “was not designed to mock the court.”