By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Capitol riot suspect known as the "bullhorn lady" is now apologizing to a judge after she was seen wearing a mesh mask.
The judge in Rachel Powell's case ordered her to wear a mask outside of her home and then demanded a response after seeing an image of Powell at work wearing a mask made out of mesh material.
Powell's attorney apologized for her "poor choice and her unwise conduct" and implied the mask was inspired by singer Lana Del Rey, who fashioned a mask with a clear plastic barrier under a see-through fabric.
Powell’s attorney says the mask “was not designed to mock the court.”