By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CARRICK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Carrick at a gas station.

(Photo Credit: Rob Hopson/KDKA)

The shooting happened Monday at the BP gas station on Brownsville Road.

One person was injured. The man drove himself to the hospital, police say.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.