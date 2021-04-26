By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a U-Haul truck smashed into a home in Shaler.READ MORE: Ohio Republicans Push 4 Bills Aimed At Criminalizing Or Increasing Penalties For Protest Behavior
911 dispatchers say the crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Reese Avenue.READ MORE: Gov. Wolf Focusing On Outreach To Get Homebound Pennsylvanians The COVID-19 Vaccine
The homeowner wasn’t home at the time and the injuries are reportedly minor, but the crash did cause heavy damage to the house.
KDKA was told only the family dog was home, and it wasn’t hurt, even though the dog’s bed is right by the chimney near where the truck crashed.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Loses US House Seat, 1 Electoral Vote
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.