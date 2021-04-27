CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Michael Shipley was arrested after police and paramedics responded to a rollover crash along South Park Road last month. 
Filed Under:Bethel Park, Bethel Park Police Department, DUI, Local News, Local TV, Michael Shipley, Rollover Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A 27-year-old man from Finleyville was arrested and is facing numerous charges following a rollover crash that took place in Bethel Park.

Police say Michael Shipley was arrested after police and paramedics responded to a rollover crash along South Park Road last month.

(Courtesy: Bethel Park Police Department)

According to police, Shipley was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and was also in possession of a handgun without a valid permit.

Shipley was arrested by police and is facing numerous charges including

  • Driving under the influence
  • Firearms violations
  • Traffic violations