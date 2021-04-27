By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A 27-year-old man from Finleyville was arrested and is facing numerous charges following a rollover crash that took place in Bethel Park.
Police say Michael Shipley was arrested after police and paramedics responded to a rollover crash along South Park Road last month.
According to police, Shipley was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and was also in possession of a handgun without a valid permit.
Shipley was arrested by police and is facing numerous charges including
- Driving under the influence
- Firearms violations
- Traffic violations