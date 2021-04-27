PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County is one step closer to creating a police review board.

On Tuesday, Allegheny County Council voted 9-5 in favor of a new police review board. One council member abstained.

The independent review board would provide oversight on allegations of misconduct against police officers in the county.

Bethany Hallam sits on Allegheny County Council and said it would be mandatory for Allegheny County police to fall under the review board. But she said it would be up to the individual borough council to decide if their own police forces would fall under the board.

In a release, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says he will sign the legislation into law.

“I want to thank council members for their work on this initiative. Special congratulations to Council Members Walton and Klein on the final passage of this legislation. Even with the defeat of a similar bill in August 2019, these two kept working at the legislation and building consensus to get us to this point,” Fitzgerald said.

“I look forward to working with our municipal partners so that we can include as many police departments as possible in this effort. This bill, and the resulting board, will provide an additional avenue for public accountability from law enforcement in our region. This is a great opportunity for the region moving forward,” Fitzgerald added in the statement.

Hallam said it’s time for county citizens to be protected. On top of that, she says the board would provide support and training for police.

Following Tuesday’s council meeting, there will be a public hearing on Wednesday.

Allegheny County residents will be able to enter their comments, but they must sign up at least 24 hours in advance.

You can sign up here or at the courthouse. You can also call 412-350-6490.