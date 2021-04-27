By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Justice Department lawyers now argue that the two men charged with attacking Capitol Police officers contributed to rioters entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Julian Khater of State College and George Tanios of Morgantown are charged with assaulting police with bear spray.
The Department of Justice says the spray left Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers injured and incapacitated, allowing rioters to advance and break the police line.
Sicknick died the next day of natural causes.
Tanios and Khater have been in jail since their arrests last month.
Both men have a hearing on Tuesday.