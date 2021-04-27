CLEVELAND (AP) — The white former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice in 2014 has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to help him win his job back.
Cleveland fired Timothy Loehmann in 2017.READ MORE: Both Parties Back Bill For Image Rights For College Athletes
An arbitrator and a county judge upheld the dismissal. Loehmann was fired for providing false information on his employment application, and not for the killing of Tamir, a 12-year-old black child playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center.READ MORE: Penguins To Welcome 100 Teachers To Game vs. Sabres As Part Of Teacher Appreciation Week
Loehmann shot Tamir within seconds of a cruiser skidding to a stop near him.
A state appellate court earlier this year dismissed Loehmann’s appeal on a technicality.MORE NEWS: Judge Sets Hearing On Graham Spanier's Pending Jail Sentence
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)