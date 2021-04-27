By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Alan Faneca announced on Instagram Tuesday that Hines Ward will be his Hall of Fame presenter.
“Here he is, my guy, so proud to announce him as my HOF Presenter. He has had a huge impact on me as a friend and teammate,” Faneca wrote on Instagram.
Faneca included a video of his FaceTime call with Ward telling his former teammate of the news.
“I always just felt honored and awesome to be around greatness and your family,” Ward said. “I would truly be honored to do that. That would be a blessing.”
The announcement of Faneca's election to the Class of 2021 for Pro Football Hall of Fame was made during this year's NFL Honors ceremony.
The Enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2021 will be happening on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website.