By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A majority of Pittsburghers are in favor of the city's dedicated bike lanes.
According to a new poll conducted by Lake Research Partners, 71 percent of city residents who were surveyed agreed that "separate bike lanes create more safety and less stress for everyone on the roadways."
The poll also shows 80 percent agreed that the city “must provide safe alternatives to driving, like public transportation, biking and walking.” Seventy-two percent also agreed that the coronavirus pandemic “has reinforced how important it is to have safe spaces to walk, bike, and travel in the city.”
"Pittsburghers share a concern for safety and believe that creating safe transportation options, including bicycling and public transit improvements, is good for the city's businesses and workers," said BikePGH Executive Director Scott Bricker.
You can read the full results of the poll here.