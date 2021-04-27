By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The North Hills School District is partnering with Giant Eagle to set up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students ages 16 and older.

Giant Eagle pharmacists will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic for the first dose will be held on Tuesday, May 11, and the clinic for the second dose will be held on Tuesday, June 1 at North Hills High School.

The parents and/or guardians of the students must pre-register for the vaccination events and sign off on allowing their child to be vaccinated.

The form is due by 12 p.m on Friday, April 30.

The district said that 60 or more students will need to be registered for the vaccination events to be held.

Parents will receive an email next week to confirm appointment times, and a form will have to be turned in to the school’s health office by Friday, May 7.