Any teacher can register online to win a ticket for themself and a guest.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, Teacher Appreciation Week

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins will be honoring teachers by giving away 100 pairs of tickets to teachers.

The tickets will be for next Thursday’s game against the Sabres on May 6.

The deadline to register is the end of the day this coming Sunday.

Click here for more information and to register online.