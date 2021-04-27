By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins will be honoring teachers by giving away 100 pairs of tickets to teachers.
The tickets will be for next Thursday's game against the Sabres on May 6.
Any teacher can register online to win a ticket for themself and a guest.
The deadline to register is the end of the day this coming Sunday.