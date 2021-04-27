By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange will be returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins radio booth to call tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins.

Lange has missed most of the season while waiting to get his COVID-19 vaccination shot.

He will be filling in tonight for play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff, who just welcomed his first child with his wife, Maddie.

Congratulations to @PensJG and his wife Maddie on the birth of their first child! Because Josh is on dad-duty, Hall-of-Famer Mike Lange will be stepping in to the radio booth to call tonight's game. Josh is expected to be back on Thursday. Details: https://t.co/zQ8iWuKAhR pic.twitter.com/afL8gP3bOX — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 27, 2021

Lange, 73, is now fully vaccinated. However, the Penguins say he recently underwent a medical procedure that is unrelated to coronavirus, and that has also delayed his return to the broadcasting booth.

With tonight’s game, it will mark the beginning of Lange’s 46th season calling Penguins’ games. He’ll be back in the booth with Phil Bourque.

In a news release, Lange said, “I am not yet 100%, but I am happy to get back into the radio booth to help the team.”

Getzoff, who is now the proud father of Gunnar Hayes Getzoff, will return for Thursday night’s game in Washington against the Capitals.

Tonight’s game begins at 7 p.m.