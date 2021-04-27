By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say a "violent criminal" is off the streets after a federal arrest warrant was executed on the North Side over the weekend.
Pittsburgh Police SWAT, the U.S. Marshals Service and ATF arrested 48-year-old Oronde Shelton in the 200 block of Waldorf Street in Perry North on Saturday.
Police say after Shelton’s arrest, multiple firearms were recovered from the home.
"The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police would like to thank its local and federal law enforcement partners for their dedication to this investigation, which will take a violent criminal off the streets," said police.
Shelton is currently in the Allegheny County Jail and faces a federal firearms law violation for being a felon in possession of ammunition.