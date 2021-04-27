By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say serious crime in the city was down 20 percent last year.
The police bureau's annual report came out Tuesday. It noted a major drop in rape, robbery and theft cases in 2020.
Homicides and arson cases were both up last year. Pittsburgh saw 51 homicides in 2020.
You can read the full report here.