PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly decided to exercise their fifth-year option on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.
The #Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, source said. The #Bears have done the same for Roquan Smith.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2021
The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick in 2019 via trade, sending a 2020 first-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for him.
In both 2019 and 2020, Fitzpatrick earned top AP All-Pro Honors.
