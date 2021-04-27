CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly decided to exercise their fifth-year option on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick in 2019 via trade, sending a 2020 first-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for him.

In both 2019 and 2020, Fitzpatrick earned top AP All-Pro Honors.

