By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We want you, the fans, to name our new Pittsburgh Today Live puppy!

Just like our beloved Penguin, this puppy will also have a name beginning with the letter “P” and be raised by the Sabo family to become a service dog for Canine Companions.

The pups were born to mama dog, Lina, last month in California. Soon, the new puppy will be heading to Canine Companions’ Ohio facility and then join the Sabos for his or her early years of life.

Training to become a service dog begins right away.

But first, the puppy needs a name, so head over to Canine Companions’ website to cast your vote. You can choose between four Pittsburgh-themed names – Pirate, Pickles, Pamela or Pierogi.

Click here to make your pick: https://www.cci.org/kdkapup/

You can vote as often as you’d like until May 5.