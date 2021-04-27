PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hello, a warm front swept through in the overnight hours last night.

If you look at a radar loop over the past 24 hours, you can see the front as it swept through with a line of rain and even a weak storm that fired off the front.

Now that the front is through, temperatures will be a good ten to fifteen degrees warmer today than it was yesterday.

That difference is expected both this morning and this afternoon.

So yesterday, we woke up with temperatures around the freezing mark.

Today, temperatures are generally in the mid-to-upper-40’s.

This afternoon will see highs near 80 degrees, and yesterday we had a high of 63º.

I am forecasting a high for Pittsburgh of 80 degrees for today, our fourth of the year if we do in fact get to the 80’s.

Wednesday highs likely won’t be as warm as today, thanks to rain chances.

I actually have two waves of rain impacting our area, one in the morning that’s just an isolated chance.

The second chance for rain comes in for late afternoon into the evening.

This is where there will be a chance for storms including the potential for severe weather.

At this point your severe weather chances appear to be relatively low.

The Storm Prediction Center has included us in the lowest rung for both Wednesday and even Thursday.

The chance for severe weather is higher on Wednesday right now.

That is a little unusual, but makes sense with how our setup looks both days.

The best forcing occurs on Wednesday.

Just looking at the general weather pattern for the rest of the week, rain chances spike Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with Saturday and Sunday looking dry.

The coolest weather of the week will be in place on Friday to Saturday morning with highs just in the 50s on Friday and lows on Saturday near freezing.

