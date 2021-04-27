By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Salvation Army Western PA Division is looking for young people to work at Camp Allegheny this summer.
The Salvation Army says that they are hiring for the following positions:
- Senior Counselors
- Music Counselors
- Nature/STEM Director
- Pioneering Director
- Arts and Crafts Director
- Audio Visual Director
- Social Media and Photography Director
- Climbing Wall Director
- Archery Director
- Riflery Director
- Lifeguards
- Kitchen and Housekeeping Staff
- Dining Hall Supervisor
- Nurse
- Camp Driver
- Maintenance Staff
- Camp Registrar
- Staff Center Director
The Salvation Army said that training will be available for those interested in the roles involving lifeguarding, archery, riflery, ServSafe, First Aid/CPR and the climbing wall.
“Camp Allegheny offers low-cost, Christian-focused camping opportunities to children living in Western Pennsylvania. Camp Allegheny staff members exist to model Christ through servant-ministry, loving relationships and unforgettable experiences,” the Salvation Army wrote in a release.
College students can be paid interns, but applicants can be as young as 18 years old.
The starting salary is $2,300 – $2,600 and room and board will be included. The camp will run from June 1 through July 31, and staff will have weekends off.
People who are interested in applying can do so online or call Assistant Camp Director Paul Harrison at 412-446-1547.