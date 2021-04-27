CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Filed Under:Camp Allegheny, Ellwood City, Hiring, Local News, Local TV, Salvation Army, Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Salvation Army Western PA Division is looking for young people to work at Camp Allegheny this summer.

The Salvation Army says that they are hiring for the following positions:

  • Senior Counselors
  • Music Counselors
  • Nature/STEM Director
  • Pioneering Director
  • Arts and Crafts Director
  • Audio Visual Director
  • Social Media and Photography Director
  • Climbing Wall Director
  • Archery Director
  • Riflery Director
  • Lifeguards
  • Kitchen and Housekeeping Staff
  • Dining Hall Supervisor
  • Nurse
  • Camp Driver
  • Maintenance Staff
  • Camp Registrar
  • Staff Center Director

The Salvation Army said that training will be available for those interested in the roles involving lifeguarding, archery, riflery, ServSafe, First Aid/CPR and the climbing wall.

“Camp Allegheny offers low-cost, Christian-focused camping opportunities to children living in Western Pennsylvania. Camp Allegheny staff members exist to model Christ through servant-ministry, loving relationships and unforgettable experiences,” the Salvation Army wrote in a release.

College students can be paid interns, but applicants can be as young as 18 years old.

The starting salary is $2,300 – $2,600 and room and board will be included. The camp will run from June 1 through July 31, and staff will have weekends off.

People who are interested in applying can do so online or call Assistant Camp Director Paul Harrison at 412-446-1547.