By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Salvation Army Western PA Division is looking for young people to work at Camp Allegheny this summer.

The Salvation Army says that they are hiring for the following positions:

Senior Counselors

Music Counselors

Nature/STEM Director

Pioneering Director

Arts and Crafts Director

Audio Visual Director

Social Media and Photography Director

Climbing Wall Director

Archery Director

Riflery Director

Lifeguards

Kitchen and Housekeeping Staff

Dining Hall Supervisor

Nurse

Camp Driver

Maintenance Staff

Camp Registrar

Staff Center Director

The Salvation Army said that training will be available for those interested in the roles involving lifeguarding, archery, riflery, ServSafe, First Aid/CPR and the climbing wall.

“Camp Allegheny offers low-cost, Christian-focused camping opportunities to children living in Western Pennsylvania. Camp Allegheny staff members exist to model Christ through servant-ministry, loving relationships and unforgettable experiences,” the Salvation Army wrote in a release.

College students can be paid interns, but applicants can be as young as 18 years old.

The starting salary is $2,300 – $2,600 and room and board will be included. The camp will run from June 1 through July 31, and staff will have weekends off.

People who are interested in applying can do so online or call Assistant Camp Director Paul Harrison at 412-446-1547.